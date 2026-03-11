Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,995.50 and last traded at $2,029.6040. 2,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,165.00.

CNSWF has been the topic of several research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,989.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,446.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.20 by ($4.56). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 77.19 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software is a diversified software company that acquires, manages and builds mission-critical software businesses serving a wide range of specialized industries. Its primary focus is on vertical market software, delivering tailored solutions for sectors such as public transit, healthcare, utilities, construction and hospitality. Through its decentralized operating model, Constellation harnesses the expertise of individual business units to develop, implement and support software products that address specific customer needs.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Constellation Software has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions.

