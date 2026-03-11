Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Stock Price Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.4810. Approximately 3,204,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,078,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Critical Metals Stock Down 4.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Critical Metals by 582.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 332,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

