Morgan Stanley Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $100.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Down 4.7%

TRU stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,520. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,612.75. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,064 shares of company stock valued at $988,292. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.