Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE BIR traded up C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.13. 717,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$5.04 and a one year high of C$8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.79.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1118631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure. To get the full value out of its natural gas wells, several gas plants are completely owned and operated for gas processing purposes.

