Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,568 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 12th total of 95,322 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intelligent Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Intelligent Group stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. 2,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Intelligent Group has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.95% of Intelligent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

