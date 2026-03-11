Short Interest in First Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Grows By 155.5%

First Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 304 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the February 12th total of 119 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 298 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBSI stock remained flat at $33.00 on Wednesday. 4,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.10.

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (OTCMKTS:FBSI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Jackson, Tennessee. Through its primary subsidiary, First Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small- and medium-sized businesses and municipalities.

First Bank’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with business and consumer lending solutions that encompass lines of credit, term loans, mortgage financing and construction loans.

