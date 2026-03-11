Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 261 and last traded at GBX 263, with a volume of 271967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 359.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.40. The stock has a market cap of £301.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Berman bought 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 310 per share, with a total value of £49,708.50. Also, insider Oliver Mann bought 25,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 307 per share, with a total value of £76,888.15. Insiders have acquired 67,071 shares of company stock worth $20,350,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

1981 – Origins

Pinewood was founded in 1981 after a Renault dealer in London grew frustrated with the lack of suitable systems to run his business. He assembled a small team of developers to build a better solution, marking the birth of Pinewood as a classic early-1980s tech startup.

1980s–1990s – Early Innovation

The team created one of the UK’s first Sales and Dealer Management Systems (DMS), soon partnering with brands like Saab, Lloyds Bowmaker, and a growing dealer group that became Pendragon PLC.

As Pendragon expanded, it acquired Pinewood to develop a multi-brand DMS capable of supporting large-scale dealership operations.

