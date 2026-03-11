Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.0695, but opened at $14.78. Andritz shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andritz currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Andritz Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andritz will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

