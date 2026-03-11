Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 and last traded at GBX 40, with a volume of 9340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.

Zinc Media Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Zinc Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names. The Content Production segment is involved in film production, radio and podcast production and publishing. The company was formerly known as Ten Alps plc and changed its name to Zinc Media Group plc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.