Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Rises By 280.6%

ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,459 shares, a growth of 280.6% from the February 12th total of 4,062 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,324 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company's stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.86% of ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UMDD traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 3,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.25.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float. The investment adviser of the Fund is ProShare Advisors LLC .

