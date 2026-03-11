Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 292.50 and last traded at GBX 283, with a volume of 2298099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 369.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of £194.10 million, a PE ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

