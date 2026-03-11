Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 292.50 and last traded at GBX 283, with a volume of 2298099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 369.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CNE
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.
Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.
For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.