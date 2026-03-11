Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,630 and last traded at GBX 1,630, with a volume of 22863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Up 1.2%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,487.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,382.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £628.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, quoted on the London Stock Exchange, owns, operates and develops plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia, which produce mainly palm oil and some rubber. The Group is committed to responsible development and management of its plantations and facilities for the benefit of the environment and society in which it operates in.

