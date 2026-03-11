Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Short Interest Update

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,015 shares, an increase of 218.9% from the February 12th total of 7,216 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VPC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. 25,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,837. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

