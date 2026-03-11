Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Grows By 182.5%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,678 shares, an increase of 182.5% from the February 12th total of 948 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GMWKF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 221. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $274.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Games Workshop Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Games Workshop Group plc is a UK-based specialist retailer, manufacturer and distributor of tabletop miniature wargames. Established in 1975 and headquartered in Nottingham, England, the company is best known for designing, producing and selling the Warhammer series of games and related miniature figures. Its core business encompasses the development of game rules, hobby supplies and collectible models under its Citadel brand.

The company’s principal products include the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar franchises, which feature richly detailed miniatures, rulebooks, codices and digital content.

