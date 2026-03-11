Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,007,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 967,524 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,557,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413,246 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,382,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,941,000 after buying an additional 1,023,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after buying an additional 712,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,164,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,419,000 after buying an additional 558,803 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

