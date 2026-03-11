Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,007,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 967,524 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
