Luk Fook (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Down 19.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) were down 19.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
Luk Fook Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Luk Fook
Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS: LKFLF) is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.
The company’s product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Luk Fook
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.