Luk Fook (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Down 19.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) were down 19.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Luk Fook Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Luk Fook

Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS: LKFLF) is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.

The company’s product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.

