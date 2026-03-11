Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a 4.5% increase from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 127,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,192. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: ASGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver both current income and potential capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of global infrastructure securities. The fund provides investors with exposure to companies and projects that operate essential infrastructure assets such as utilities, energy networks, transportation systems, and communications facilities. Shares of ASGI trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering market-based liquidity for investors seeking infrastructure income strategies.

The fund’s investment approach combines equity and debt instruments issued by infrastructure issuers in developed and select emerging markets.

