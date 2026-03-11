Shore Capital Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,530 price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill & Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,601.67.

Hill & Smith Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HILS stock traded up GBX 15 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,260. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,684. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.22. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,463.97 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,289.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 132.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Hill & Smith will post 129.1287386 EPS for the current year.

About Hill & Smith

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

