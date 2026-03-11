ArrowMark Financial Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:BANX)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BANX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 58,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,359. ArrowMark Financial has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BANX) is an asset management firm that provides investment advisory services and portfolio management solutions to institutional and individual clients. Headquartered in Minneapolis, with additional offices in Stamford, Connecticut, the company offers tailored separate-account management alongside a suite of sponsored investment products. Its advisory platform spans a broad range of equity, fixed?income and multi?asset strategies designed to meet diverse risk and return objectives.

Through its managed accounts business, ArrowMark delivers customized portfolio solutions covering traditional and alternative asset classes.

