Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of JGH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. 41,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,798. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE: JGH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in high-yield debt securities issued by non-U.S. corporations. Established in 2007 and managed by Nuveen Asset Management, the fund offers investors exposure to global credit markets with a focus on higher-yielding instruments. The fund’s strategy aims to balance income generation with diversification across various sectors and geographies outside of the United States.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes a mix of high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans and, from time to time, convertible securities.
