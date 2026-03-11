Medical Stocks To Research – March 11th

Hims & Hers Health, Stryker, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, hospitals, and healthcare services. For investors, they provide exposure to medical innovation and population-driven demand but tend to be influenced by clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent and reimbursement issues, and can therefore be more volatile than broader market averages. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Stryker (SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

