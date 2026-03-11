Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 12th total of 3,165 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EVSB stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.87. 16,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,069. Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.2051 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (EVSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of investment grade debt securities globally. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration of one year or less EVSB was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

