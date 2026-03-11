BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $171.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $6.92 on Wednesday, reaching $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 315.7% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,647,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BioNTech by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,578,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,235,000 after buying an additional 474,796 shares during the period. GSK plc bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $84,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 76.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 751,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,065,000 after buying an additional 326,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after buying an additional 35,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting BioNTech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains intact: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating, and Jefferies and BMO both cut price targets but kept buy/outperform stances — signals that many sell?side investors still see substantial upside. MarketScreener StreetInsider (Jefferies) Benzinga (BMO)

Analyst support remains intact: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating, and Jefferies and BMO both cut price targets but kept buy/outperform stances — signals that many sell?side investors still see substantial upside. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat headline EPS and revenue estimates and the company reports a very strong balance sheet (~€17.2bn) plus a deep late?stage oncology/mRNA pipeline — fundamentals that make a “buy the dip” thesis plausible for some investors. GlobeNewswire

Q4 results beat headline EPS and revenue estimates and the company reports a very strong balance sheet (~€17.2bn) plus a deep late?stage oncology/mRNA pipeline — fundamentals that make a “buy the dip” thesis plausible for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Co?founders Sahin and Türeci plan to form a new mRNA company; BioNTech will transfer certain rights/tech and take a minority stake with potential milestones/royalties — this can be read as both a loss of founders and a structured value?capture arrangement. GlobeNewswire (co-founders)

Co?founders Sahin and Türeci plan to form a new mRNA company; BioNTech will transfer certain rights/tech and take a minority stake with potential milestones/royalties — this can be read as both a loss of founders and a structured value?capture arrangement. Negative Sentiment: Management issued weaker FY?2026 revenue guidance (roughly €2.0–2.3bn) well below street expectations, which prompted investor concerns about near?term growth and drove recent selling pressure. GlobeNewswire (guidance)

Management issued weaker FY?2026 revenue guidance (roughly €2.0–2.3bn) well below street expectations, which prompted investor concerns about near?term growth and drove recent selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Founder departures and the disappointing outlook triggered sharp headlines and heavy selling — several outlets reported a double?digit intraday plunge after the news, increasing volatility and fear among short?term holders. Reuters (departure) Blockonomi (plunge)

Founder departures and the disappointing outlook triggered sharp headlines and heavy selling — several outlets reported a double?digit intraday plunge after the news, increasing volatility and fear among short?term holders. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation interest (Johnson Fistel) and headlines about governance/executive changes add legal/PR risk that can pressure the stock while uncertainties persist. GlobeNewswire (litigation)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

