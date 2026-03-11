ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:SMHB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0418 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

