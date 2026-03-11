Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EVT traded up C$0.62 on Wednesday, hitting C$24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. Economic Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.66.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

About Economic Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.