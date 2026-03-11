MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 0.3% increase from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Stanwood, Washington, that provides commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, MainStreet Bank. The company’s core activities include deposit-taking, lending, and treasury management, with an emphasis on personalized customer relationships. Through branch offices and digital channels, MainStreet Bancshares aims to serve small to mid-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across its markets.

MainStreet Bancshares offers a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.