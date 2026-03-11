Oracle’s (ORCL) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORCL. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.34.

NYSE ORCL traded up $14.99 on Wednesday, reaching $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,390,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,478,424. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $472.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and upgraded outlook — Oracle posted stronger?than?expected Q3 results (EPS $1.79; revenue $17.19B), cloud revenue +44% and cloud infrastructure +84%, and raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $90B — evidence AI demand is accelerating. PRNewswire: Q3 Results

Q3 beat and upgraded outlook — Oracle posted stronger?than?expected Q3 results (EPS $1.79; revenue $17.19B), cloud revenue +44% and cloud infrastructure +84%, and raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $90B — evidence AI demand is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Strong backlog and multiyear AI tailwind — Remaining performance obligations (RPO) jumped to ~$553B, signaling multi?year contracted demand for Oracle’s cloud/data center services. Barron’s: Backlog & AI Momentum

Strong backlog and multiyear AI tailwind — Remaining performance obligations (RPO) jumped to ~$553B, signaling multi?year contracted demand for Oracle’s cloud/data center services. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction mixed but active — Several firms raised ratings/targets (JPMorgan upgrade to overweight, Oppenheimer/others hiking targets) while some trimmed targets; fresh analyst attention amplifies volatility as estimates are re?priced. TickerReport: JPMorgan Upgrade

Analyst reaction mixed but active — Several firms raised ratings/targets (JPMorgan upgrade to overweight, Oppenheimer/others hiking targets) while some trimmed targets; fresh analyst attention amplifies volatility as estimates are re?priced. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced — Oracle declared a quarterly dividend, modest yield that supports income investors but is unlikely to move the stock materially.

Dividend announced — Oracle declared a quarterly dividend, modest yield that supports income investors but is unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Cash flow and debt concerns — Free cash flow turned sharply negative (reported in coverage) as Oracle funds a ~$50B AI/data?center buildout; higher leverage and heavy capex raise financing and margin risks that temper the rally. Fortune: Cash?flow Crunch

Cash flow and debt concerns — Free cash flow turned sharply negative (reported in coverage) as Oracle funds a ~$50B AI/data?center buildout; higher leverage and heavy capex raise financing and margin risks that temper the rally. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk — Multiple class?action notices and investor law?firms have flagged suits tied to a prior disclosure period; potential litigation costs and distractions add downside risk. PRNewswire: Class Action Notice

Legal risk — Multiple class?action notices and investor law?firms have flagged suits tied to a prior disclosure period; potential litigation costs and distractions add downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical pressure — Volatile oil prices and Iran?related headlines are pulling broader market attention away from tech rallies and could increase risk?off flows that pressure shares. CNBC: Geopolitical Risks

Macro/geopolitical pressure — Volatile oil prices and Iran?related headlines are pulling broader market attention away from tech rallies and could increase risk?off flows that pressure shares. Negative Sentiment: Profitability drag from expansion — Management said expansion costs are temporarily limiting margins even as AI business grows; investors balancing growth vs. near?term margin/cash erosion have moved to trim positions. Benzinga: Capex & Margins

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

