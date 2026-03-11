Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the February 12th total of 763 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLPPY remained flat at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer specializing in the investment, development and management of premium commercial and residential properties. With a primary focus on Grade A office towers, high-end shopping malls and upscale residential complexes, the company has established a reputation for delivering landmark projects that emphasize architectural quality and tenant experience.

Founded in the late 20th century as a spin-off from Hang Lung Group, Hang Lung Properties listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s and soon thereafter embarked on an expansion into Mainland China.

