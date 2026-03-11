Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD) Short Interest Up 381.1% in February

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,506 shares, an increase of 381.1% from the February 12th total of 5,094 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000.

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLUD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 41,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,261. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (FLUD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of broad investment-grade, ultra-short term bonds. FLUD was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

