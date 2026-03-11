Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN) Short Interest Up 409.8% in February

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 192,834 shares, an increase of 409.8% from the February 12th total of 37,822 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF Stock Performance

TFPN traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF Company Profile

The Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (TFPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth and preservation through a dynamic allocation between derivatives linked to various asset classes and long-short equity positions. The actively managed fund utilizes a trend-following strategy called the Chesapeake Program. TFPN was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by Tidal.

