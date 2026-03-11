Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.2850. Approximately 336,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,499,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Krispy Kreme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $567.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 33.87%.The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile



Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

Featured Articles

