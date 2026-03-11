ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. ATRenew had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Here are the key takeaways from ATRenew’s conference call:

Get ATRenew alerts:

Management reported record results — Q4 net revenue RMB 6.25B (+29% YoY) and FY2025 net revenue RMB 21.05B (+28.9% YoY); non?GAAP operating profit was ~RMB 180M in Q4 (+38.1%) and ~RMB 560M for the year (+35.5%), with Q1 2026 revenue guidance of RMB 5.86–5.96B.

and FY2025 net revenue RMB 21.05B (+28.9% YoY); non?GAAP operating profit was ~RMB 180M in Q4 (+38.1%) and ~RMB 560M for the year (+35.5%), with Q1 2026 revenue guidance of RMB 5.86–5.96B. The retail?first and refurbishment strategy scaled quickly — 1P2C retail revenue rose 88% YoY to a record 41.7% share of product revenue, and compliant refurbishment revenue grew 90.8% in Q4, improving higher?margin mix.

— 1P2C retail revenue rose 88% YoY to a record 41.7% share of product revenue, and compliant refurbishment revenue grew 90.8% in Q4, improving higher?margin mix. Operating costs and channel commissions increased materially — non?GAAP selling expenses rose 44.1% in Q4 (selling expense ratio up to 7.4%), merchandise and fulfillment costs also grew, indicating continued cost pressure even as margins modestly improved.

International expansion is progressing — self?operated export channels posted four consecutive quarters of sequential growth with peak monthly revenue >RMB 50M, and management plans further platformization and localized overseas recycling pilots (early?stage execution risk remains).

Board actions signal shareholder returns and confidence — the company repurchased ~1.3M ADS for ~$5.8M in Q4 and declared a FY2025 cash dividend of $0.10 per ADS (total ~ $23.5M).

ATRenew Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RERE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,857,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after buying an additional 1,450,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,950,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 1,466,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 436,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ATRenew in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ATRenew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RERE

About ATRenew

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.