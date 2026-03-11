Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,241 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the February 12th total of 7,501 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

Juggernaut Exploration stock remained flat at $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of approximately 9,852 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

