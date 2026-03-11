Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,241 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the February 12th total of 7,501 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance
Juggernaut Exploration stock remained flat at $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.43.
About Juggernaut Exploration
