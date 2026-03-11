ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 107.8% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. 1,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $9.22.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile
