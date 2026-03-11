ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 107.8% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. 1,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $9.22.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN alerts:

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.