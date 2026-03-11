ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2026

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 107.8% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. 1,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $9.22.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.