BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,552. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 49,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $497,603.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 49,025 shares in the company, valued at $497,603.75. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 268.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 890,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 680,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 236,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MYN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.

