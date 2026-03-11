BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2%
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,552. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.26.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 49,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $497,603.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 49,025 shares in the company, valued at $497,603.75. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MYN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.
The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.
