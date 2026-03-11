Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 3.8% increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.70. The company had a trading volume of 571,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,078. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.29 and a 12-month high of C$16.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,000. This represents a 11.11% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.