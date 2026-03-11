Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 11th (ABM, ABT, ACN, ADC, AET, APA, APTV, APYX, ARQ, AVAV)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 11th:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $45.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $47.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $305.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $86.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Afentra (LON:AET) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 94 to GBX 100. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target raised by Capital One Financial Corporation from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $6.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $389.00 to $315.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $259.00 to $236.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $325.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $295.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $400.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $235.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $7.50 to $8.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $5,407.00 to $4,698.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $97.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $116.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $94.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 200 to GBX 218. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costain Group (LON:COST) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 to GBX 240. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 to GBX 330. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $84.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $3.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $413.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $74.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $256.00 to $253.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.25 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 to GBX 278. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $565.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $242.00 to $214.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $274.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $66.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $184.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $91.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nichols (LON:NICL) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,820 to GBX 1,720. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $34.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $185.00 to $210.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $180.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $6.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $26.00 to $19.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $208.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 628 to GBX 636. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $338.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $43.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price target increased by Citizens Jmp from $3.00 to $6.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $119.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,819 to GBX 1,792. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 to GBX 420. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 to GBX 390. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) had its target price reduced by Citizens Jmp from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 6,450 to GBX 7,250. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,800. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $10.50 to $12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $112.00 to $109.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $245.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $26.50 to $26.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $490.00 to $525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $10.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

