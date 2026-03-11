Endeavour Mining plc (EDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.83 on April 14th

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 86.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 3.6%

LON EDV traded down GBX 172 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,616. 369,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,571. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,578.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,416.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,633.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,000 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,000.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

