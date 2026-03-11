Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 707,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.86 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.