ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2216 per share on Monday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 8.3% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.20.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Price Performance
Shares of CEFD remained flat at $18.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $20.50.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN
