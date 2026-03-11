Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Up 12.6% – What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.03. Approximately 876,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 698,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$875.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.73.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power.

