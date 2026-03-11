ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,607 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the February 12th total of 9,782 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Trading Down 0.8%

ProShares Ultra Industrials stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Industrials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.83% of ProShares Ultra Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

