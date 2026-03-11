BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 on March 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. 6,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $42.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term total return through a combination of dividend income and capital appreciation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the trust invests primarily in the equity securities of domestic and international issuers engaged in the health sciences sector. The portfolio typically includes common stocks, corporate bonds and convertible securities of companies involved in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare services.

