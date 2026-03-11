SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $20.4301. SMC shares last traded at $21.5750, with a volume of 15,883 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

SMC Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 billion. SMC had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

