Wingstop (WING) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2026 – Wingstop is now covered by Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Wingstop is now covered by DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

2/19/2026 – Wingstop had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Wingstop had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Wingstop had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Wingstop was given a new $374.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Wingstop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Wingstop was downgraded by TD Cowen from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, down from $310.00.

2/7/2026 – Wingstop was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/4/2026 – Wingstop had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $267.00 to $286.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2026 – Wingstop was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

1/20/2026 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Wingstop was given a new $350.00 price target by Melius Research.

1/20/2026 – Wingstop was upgraded by Melius Research from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

1/10/2026 – Wingstop was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Get Wingstop Inc alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $703,971.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,465.59. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,750. This represents a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.