Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Short Interest Update

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 588,054 shares, an increase of 347.8% from the February 12th total of 131,310 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
DFLV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.74. 814,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,818. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.
About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.