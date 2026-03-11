Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Short Interest Update

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 588,054 shares, an increase of 347.8% from the February 12th total of 131,310 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.74. 814,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,818. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.