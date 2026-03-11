Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 282,334 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 12th total of 66,428 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 308,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 62,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 66,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 91,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

PXF traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $70.61. 60,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,601. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $76.36.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.