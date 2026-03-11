Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Short Interest Up 304.7% in February

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 429,927 shares, a growth of 304.7% from the February 12th total of 106,244 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,107,137 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,107,137 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCYB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 1,316,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,936. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

