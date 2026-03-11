Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 618,161 shares, an increase of 313.4% from the February 12th total of 149,522 shares. Approximately 74.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,952,939 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,952,939 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 74.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 136,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,486. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -1.14. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in the development, acquisition and marketing of consumer beverage brands. The company focuses on non-alcoholic drinks across multiple categories, including functional hydration products, sparkling water blends and children’s beverages. Splash Beverage Group partners with co-packers and distribution networks to scale production and bring its portfolio to market through retail, on-premise and e-commerce channels.

The company’s product lineup includes Water Joe, a line of coffee-infused sparkling waters designed for consumers seeking both caffeine and refreshment in a single beverage.

