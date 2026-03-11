VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Short Interest Up 302.3% in February

VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 451,295 shares, a growth of 302.3% from the February 12th total of 112,191 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

VanEck Real Assets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:RAAX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. 137,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Real Assets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,602,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Real Assets ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents. RAAX was launched on Apr 9, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

